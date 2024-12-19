Thursday, December 19, 2024
Wise Foods Signs 61,000 SF Industrial Lease in Totowa, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

TOTOWA, N.J. — Wise Foods has signed a 61,000-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Totowa. The Pennsylvania-based snack maker is taking space at 70 Maltese Drive, an 84,000-square-foot building that features a clear height of 16 feet, 10 loading docks and two drive-in doors. Andrew Stypa, Daniel Badenhausen and Kyle Janoczkin of Lee & Associates represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Boston-based Longpoint.

