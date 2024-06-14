Witkoff, Apollo Global Top Out 52-Story Apartment Tower in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Witkoff and an affiliate of Apollo Global Management has topped out The Brook, a 52-story apartment building in downtown Brooklyn. The Brook will house 591 apartments and 21,000 square feet of retail space. Thirty percent of units will be set aside as affordable housing. Income restrictions for these units were not disclosed. Amenities will include a pool, basketball court, lounge, fitness center, library, communal terraces, playground, dog run and coworking spaces. Move-ins are slated to begin in the second half of 2025. Beyer Blinder Belle designed the community, and Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture provided interior design services. Suffolk Construction is the general contractor.