Friday, June 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheastUncategorized

Witkoff, Apollo Global Top Out 52-Story Apartment Tower in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Witkoff and an affiliate of Apollo Global Management has topped out The Brook, a 52-story apartment building in downtown Brooklyn. The Brook will house 591 apartments and 21,000 square feet of retail space. Thirty percent of units will be set aside as affordable housing. Income restrictions for these units were not disclosed. Amenities will include a pool, basketball court, lounge, fitness center, library, communal terraces, playground, dog run and coworking spaces. Move-ins are slated to begin in the second half of 2025. Beyer Blinder Belle designed the community, and Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture provided interior design services. Suffolk Construction is the general contractor.

You may also like

Hunt Capital Partners Completes 116-Unit Affordable Housing Project...

JLL Arranges Agency Acquisition Financing for 116-Unit Monticello...

Everhome Suites to Open Three New Hotels Totaling...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $11.7M Sale of Mixed-Use...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8M Sale of Manhattan...

Juneau Construction Tops Out 1,600-Bed Student Housing Project...

Kushner, PTM Partners Launch Preleasing at 36-Story Apartment...

Northmarq Arranges $88M Refinancing for New Apartment Community...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $18.5M Sale of Apartment...