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Upland-Village-Green-Apts-Upland-CA
Located in Upland, Calif., Upland Village Green features 24 residential buildings, a swimming pool, spa and sundeck.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

WMC Commercial Buys Upland Village Green Multifamily Property in California for $48.5M

by Amy Works

UPLAND, CALIF. — WMC Commercial Properties has purchased Upland Village Green, a multifamily community in Upland, from an undisclosed seller for $48.5 million. Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec, Chris Zorbas and Gregory Harris of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Upland Village Green features 24 residential buildings with electronic access entry gates, a swimming pool, spa and sundeck. Apartments feature open floor plans, private patios or balconies and illuminated ceiling fans.

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