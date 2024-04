ESTERO, FLA. — Winter Garden, Fla.-based WMG Development has opened Shoppes at Verdana Village, a 78,000-square-foot retail center in Estero. Publix anchors the southwest Florida property. Other tenants at the center include Publix Liquor, Heartland Dental, The Nail Spa Estero, New York Pizza & Pasta, Dunkin’ and The UPS Store. WMG developed the property on behalf of Cameratta Cos., landowner and master developer of the larger Verdana Village development.