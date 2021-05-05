WMG Partners Buys Former Department Store in York, Pennsylvania, Plans Self-Storage Conversion
YORK, PA. — WMG Partners, a subsidiary of Miami-based MCSS Self-Storage Development & Investment, has purchased a 126,000-square-foot department store at 2899 Whiteford Road in York. The company plans to convert the shuttered property, which sits on a 7.5-acre site and was previously occupied by Bon-Ton, into a 900-unit self-storage facility that will be managed by Life Storage. Construction is scheduled to begin in August.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.