WNPM Opens 406-Unit Link OC Apartments in Anaheim, California

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Western National Property Management (WNMP) has opened Link OC Apartments, a multifamily community located at 1075 N. Link in Anaheim. Situated adjacent to Anaheim Canyon Metrolink, Link OC Apartments offers 406 studio, one- and two-bedroom residences spread across two five-story buildings.

Units feature a complete kitchen appliance package, in-home washers/dryers, quartz slab countertops with full-height tile backsplashes and wood plank-style flooring. Monthly rental rates range from $2,474 to $4,790, according to Apartments.com.

Community amenities include two swimming pools and spas, two fitness centers, two clubhouses, two rooftop decks with barbecue grills, a business center with coworking space, courtyards with barbecue grills, bike storage, electric vehicle charging stations and complimentary Wi-Fi.

WNPM, a subsidiary of Western National Group, will serve as property manager for Link OC Apartments.