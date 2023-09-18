Woda Cooper Breaks Ground on $12.5M Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Carrollton, Ohio

CARROLLTON, OHIO — Woda Cooper Cos. Inc. has broken ground on Hemming Crossing, a $12.5 million affordable seniors housing community in Carrollton, a city in eastern Ohio. The 42-unit property will offer one- and two-bedroom units for residents age 55 and older who earn 30 to 70 percent of the area median income. The three-story building will feature a community room, grandchild playroom, fitness center, patio, picnic tables and grills.

The development is made possible with funding supported by Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) allocated by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, which also provided an equity bridge loan. Affordable housing finance syndicator Marble Cliff Capital (MCC) provided the LIHTC investment financing. Consumers National Bank is a primary lender for the project and secondary investor through MCC.

PCI Design Group is the architect, Chadan Engineering is the civil engineer and Sol Design + Consulting is the sustainability consultant. Woda Construction Inc. is the general contractor, and Woda Cooper’s management division, Woda Management & Real Estate, will oversee leasing and property management. A timeline for completion was not provided.