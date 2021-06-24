REBusinessOnline

Woda Cooper Breaks Ground on $12.9M Affordable Housing Development in Plainfield, Indiana

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

Harper’s Crossing will include 60 units for households earning 30 to 80 percent of the area median income.

PLAINFIELD, IND. — Woda Cooper Cos. Inc. has broken ground on a new affordable housing community named Harper’s Crossing in the Indianapolis suburb of Plainfield. The $12.9 million, 60-unit community will be located at 311 Harper’s Way near The Shops at Perry Crossing. The three-story building will offer a number of amenities to residents earning between 30 and 80 percent of area median income, including a common laundry room, free Wi-Fi throughout and a community room.

The developer was able to receive a tax abatement from the Town of Plainfield since the project is located in an Opportunity Zone. Tax credits awarded by The Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority (IHCDA) generated equity financing. Monthly rents at the community, which will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as accessible units, will remain between $292 and $1,070, depending on income restrictions and unit size. Building materials are being used to meet LEED Silver certification standards for energy efficiency.

RBC Community Investments (RBCCI) was the tax credit syndicator. Huntington National Bank made an investment through RBCCI and also provided a construction loan. Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust provided the first mortgage. Indianapolis-based Cripe is the architect, BWI LLC is the general contractor and Sol Design + Consulting is the sustainability consultant. Woda Cooper’s management division will perform day-to-day property management and leasing. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews