Woda Cooper Breaks Ground on $14.3M Affordable Housing Project in Traverse City, Michigan

Ruth Park will include 58 units. PCI Design Group was the project architect.

TRAVERSE CITY, MICH. — Woda Cooper Cos. Inc. has broken ground on Ruth Park, a $14.3 million affordable housing project in downtown Traverse City. The property will provide 58 units for singles, families and seniors who earn 30 to 80 percent of the area median income. Amenities include two community rooms, a fourth-floor outdoor terrace, fitness room, playground and laundry. There are six units with features for those with disabilities.

Michigan State Housing Development Authority provided affordable housing tax credits to support financing for the new development. Affordable housing investor Marble Cliff Capital is providing equity financing and Bellwether Enterprise is providing the first mortgage. Traverse City-based Independent Bank contributed a construction loan.

The project team includes architect PCI Design Group, civil engineer Mansfield Land Use Consultants and sustainability consultant Sol Consulting + Design. Woda Cooper’s construction division is the general contractor and the company’s management division will oversee leasing and day-to-day operations. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.