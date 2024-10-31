Woda Cooper Breaks Ground on 40-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — Woda Cooper Cos. Inc. has broken ground on Alley Landing, a 40-unit affordable housing community in Des Moines. The property at 2701 Douglas Ave. will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units for residents earning up 60 percent of the area median income. Eight units will be set aside as Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH), with rental assistance for households experiencing homelessness, with a veteran priority. Amenities will include a multipurpose room with kitchenette, manager’s office, supportive services office, dog park and playground.

The City of Des Moines provided a HOME loan, an American Rescue Plan Act loan and housing vouchers to provide rental assistance for the PSH units. The Iowa Finance Authority provided a second HOME loan and allocated housing tax credits. Bank of America is providing a construction loan and an equity investment in exchange for the tax credits. Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust is providing the first permanent mortgage. Families Forward will provide supportive services for the PSH units. Amvets Post #2 and the local VA Community Resource & Referral Center will provide housing referrals for veterans experiencing homelessness.

Hooker DeJong Inc. is the project architect, and Woda Construction Inc. is the general contractor. Woda Cooper’s management affiliate, Woda Management & Real Estate, will handle leasing and property management.