Monday, November 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Edison Crossing consists of 30 units within a four-story building.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMichiganMidwestMultifamily

Woda Cooper Completes $10.5M Affordable Housing Community in Mount Clemens, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

MOUNT CLEMENS, MICH. — Woda Cooper Cos. Inc. has completed Edison Crossing, a $10.5 million affordable housing community in Mount Clemens, a northern suburb of Detroit. The 30-unit property features 11 units that are designated as Permanent Supportive Housing units with a preference for veterans. The entire development is restricted for residents who earn up to 80 percent of the area median income. The four-story building features amenities such as a multipurpose room, playground, picnic tables, onsite management center and additional space for coordination of supportive services by Macomb Community Action.

Financing for the project was supported by the allocation of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. R4 Capital invested in the tax credits to provide equity financing. Comerica Bank provided a construction loan, and RiverHills Bank provided a permanent mortgage. Additionally, the city approved a Payment in Lieu of Taxes.

Hooker DeJong Inc. was the project architect, and Greentech Engineering Inc. was the civil engineer. Woda Construction Inc. served as general contractor. Woda Management & Real Estate is handling leasing and property management.

You may also like

Spot Opens 31,000 SF Office in Chicago’s Marshall...

Advanced Innovative Manufacturing Acquires 105,124 SF Industrial Building...

Redline, Ascent Underway on Renovation of 201,310 SF...

X-Golf Opens 6,800 SF Entertainment Venue at $500M...

NRP Group Breaks Ground on 300-Unit Affordable Housing...

Ensign Group Acquires 242-Bed Seniors Housing Property in...

Investors Open 61-Room Hotel Lucine in Galveston, Texas

MBK, Hines to Develop 284-Unit Retreat at Mountainside...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 308-Bed Student Housing Community...