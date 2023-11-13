Woda Cooper Completes $10.5M Affordable Housing Community in Mount Clemens, Michigan

MOUNT CLEMENS, MICH. — Woda Cooper Cos. Inc. has completed Edison Crossing, a $10.5 million affordable housing community in Mount Clemens, a northern suburb of Detroit. The 30-unit property features 11 units that are designated as Permanent Supportive Housing units with a preference for veterans. The entire development is restricted for residents who earn up to 80 percent of the area median income. The four-story building features amenities such as a multipurpose room, playground, picnic tables, onsite management center and additional space for coordination of supportive services by Macomb Community Action.

Financing for the project was supported by the allocation of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. R4 Capital invested in the tax credits to provide equity financing. Comerica Bank provided a construction loan, and RiverHills Bank provided a permanent mortgage. Additionally, the city approved a Payment in Lieu of Taxes.

Hooker DeJong Inc. was the project architect, and Greentech Engineering Inc. was the civil engineer. Woda Construction Inc. served as general contractor. Woda Management & Real Estate is handling leasing and property management.