Woda Cooper Completes $3.2M Rehabilitation of Apartment Property in Cadillac, Michigan

Posted on by in Development, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

Maple Hill Apartments features 24 units.

CADILLAC, MICH. — Woda Cooper Cos. Inc. has completed a $3.2 million rehabilitation of the 24-unit Maple Hill Apartments in Cadillac in northwest Michigan. The project scope included new kitchens, baths, flooring, windows, doors, plumbing, insulation, roofs, energy-efficient HVAC systems and landscaping. Woda Cooper received federal low-income housing tax credits allocated by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority as well as loans from Bellwether Enterprise to finance the rehabilitation. InSite Capital invested in the tax credits and Chemical Bank provided a construction loan.

