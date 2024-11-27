Woda Cooper Completes 42-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Carrollton, Ohio

CARROLLTON, OHIO — Woda Cooper Cos. Inc. has completed Hemming Crossing, a 42-unit affordable seniors housing community in Carrollton, about 55 miles south of Akron. The three-story development is reserved for residents age 55 and older with incomes between 30 and 70 percent of the area median income.

Hemming Crossing represents a $12.5 million investment in the community. Rents range from $315 to $830 per month, depending on income restriction and size of unit. Amenities include a community room with kitchenette, fitness center, grandchild playroom and outdoor playground.

The project was made possible with funding supported by Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTCs) allocated by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, which also provided an equity bridge loan. Marble Cliff Capital invested in the LIHTCs allocated to Hemming Crossing. Consumer National Bank provided a construction loan and first mortgage, and was a secondary investor in the tax credits. Appalachian Growth Capital provided a second soft mortgage.

The project team included PCI Design Group, civil engineer Chadan Engineering and sustainability consultant Sol Design + Consulting. Woda Construction Inc. was the general contractor, and Woda Cooper’s management division, Woda Management & Real Estate, oversees leasing and property management.