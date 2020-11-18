Woda Cooper Delivers Affordable, Age-Restricted Community in Columbus, Ohio

The Livingston pays tribute to The Livingston Theater, a historic theater dating back to the 1940s.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Affordable housing developer Woda Cooper Cos., along with partners Gertrude Wood Community Foundation and LifeCare Alliance, have completed The Livingston, a 45-unit affordable and age-restricted community in the Near South area of Columbus. The three-story property is reserved for residents age 55 and older who earn up to 60 percent of the area median income.

The project pays tribute to The Livingston Theater, a historic theater dating back to the 1940s. The theater’s marquee signage, terrazzo flooring and a portion of its lobby were restored and incorporated into the project. PCI Design Group served as architect. Amenities include an onsite wellness center, interior courtyard, community room, fitness center and free Wi-Fi. Nonprofit partner LifeCare Alliance will provide supportive services and health screenings. Woda Construction Inc. was the general contractor and Woda Cooper’s management division will oversee leasing and day-to-day operations.

Financing for The Livingston was made possible through the allocation of low-income housing tax credits allocated by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA). KeyBank provided a construction loan while Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust and the City of Columbus provided first and second mortgages. OHFA and Affordable Housing Trust of Columbus and Franklin County provided bridge loans.