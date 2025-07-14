Woda Cooper, Franklinton Development Association Open 97-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Woda Cooper Cos. Inc. and co-developer Franklinton Development Association (FDA) have opened Starling Yard, a 97-unit affordable housing project in Columbus. The project involved the adaptive reuse of a vacant school built in 1908 along with two new-construction buildings. Starling Yard is situated in the Franklinton neighborhood on the west side of Columbus between Central and Brehl avenues.

Originally built as West High School, the building later served as Starling Middle School before it closed in 2013. The property was purchased for the development project through an agreement with the Board of Education of the Columbus City School District.

Starling Yard offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units for residents with household incomes of 30 to 80 percent of the area median income. Rental rates range from $401 to $1,295 per month, depending on income restriction and size of unit. There are five units adapted for those with mobility challenges and four units for those with sight and hearing disabilities.

The restored school building features 45 units that preserve architectural features such as original tin ceilings, flooring, doors, trim and chalkboards. The new buildings total 52 units and rise three stories. Amenities include a community room, laundry room, bike racks and a mail center. The entire development is slated to receive National Green Building Standard certification.

The City of Columbus supported the redevelopment by providing a mortgage loan and approving a tax abatement. Franklin County provided a mortgage loan through its Magnet Fund program, in addition to an equity bridge loan.

Primary financial support for Starling Yard is the result of a bond issuance and Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTCs) allocated by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA), which also provided an equity bridge loan. Syndicator Marble Cliff Capital (MCC) provided equity financing and invested in the LIHTCs, federal historic tax credits as well as Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits awarded by the Ohio Department of Development. Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust provided a permanent first mortgage. Huntington National Bank was bond purchaser and provided a construction loan.

Other lenders include MCC affiliate Marble Cliff Communities, the Affordable Housing Trust for Columbus & Franklin County (AHT) and the Housing Action Fund, an affiliate of AHT. OHFA and AHT also provided equity bridge loans. The project also benefitted from taxable lease revenue bonds issued by Columbus-Franklin County Finance Authority, along with an exemption for sales tax on building materials.

PCI Design Group Inc. performed historic and contemporary architecture and design, with Naylor Wellman serving as historic consultant. American Structurepoint was the civil engineer, Providence Engineering was the structural engineer and Prater Engineering served as mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer. Sol Design + Consulting was the sustainability consultant. Woda Construction Inc. served as general contractor, and Woda Cooper’s management division, Woda Management & Real Estate LLC, oversees leasing and property management.