Woda Cooper, IMPACT Community Action Break Ground on 102-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Ohio

WHITEHALL, OHIO — Woda Cooper Cos. Inc. and co-developer IMPACT Community Action have broken ground on The Enclave on Main, a 102-unit affordable housing community in Whitehall, an eastern suburb of Columbus. Located at 3540 E. Main St., the project will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Units will be restricted for residents who earn 30 to 80 percent of the area median income. There will also be several units adapted for those with mobility challenges and sight or hearing disabilities.

Amenities will include a community room with kitchenette and a management office for an onsite community manager. There will also be dedicated space for assisting residents with supportive services such as case management, workforce development and employment training, emergency assistance and financial literacy to be coordinated by IMPACT.

The Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) provided a tax-exempt bond issuance and allocated 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and soft funds to the development through its bond gap financing program. Alliant Capital invested in the tax credits to provide equity financing. CF Bank will provide a permanent mortgage and construction loan, through the purchase of the tax-exempt bonds issued by OHFA. Franklin County is providing an additional soft mortgage through its Magnet Fund program.

Support from the Affordable Housing Trust for Columbus & Franklin County was also critical in the development of The Enclave. The project will also benefit from a linked deposit fund created by the Franklin County Treasurer, financing from the Brownfield Redevelopment Fund and a property tax abatement provided by the City of Whitehall.

The project team includes New Avenue Architects & Engineers as architect and structural engineer, American StructurePoint as civil engineer and Sol Design + Consulting as sustainability consultant. Woda Construction Inc. is the general contractor, and Woda Cooper’s management division, Woda Management & Real Estate, will oversee leasing and property management.