REBusinessOnline

Woda Cooper Opens $14M Mixed-Income Housing Project in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

Osborn Commons features 65 units as well as a retail store known as The Market on Osborn.

SAULT STE. MARIE, MICH. — Woda Cooper Cos. Inc. has opened Osborn Commons, a $14 million mixed-income housing project located at 215 Governor Osborn Blvd. in downtown Sault Ste. Marie, a city in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Of the project’s 65 units, 63 are available for residents who earn 30 to 80 percent of the area median income. Two units are available at market rate and seven units are designated for those with disabilities.

Amenities include a fitness center, management office and two community rooms. The development also includes a 2,000-square-foot retail store known as The Market on Osborn. Local entrepreneurs Steve and Kathy Twardy operate the store, which sells beverages, snacks, dairy products, fresh produce, packaged dry goods and a variety of breakfast and lunch options.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority provided affordable housing tax credits for the project. Affordable housing investor CREA LLC provided equity financing; Lender Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust provided the first mortgage, and Merchants Capital provided a construction loan. The City of Sault Ste. Marie provided a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT). Hooker DeJong Inc. was the project architect and Sol Consulting + Design provided sustainability consulting. The U.S. Green Building Council certified the property as LEED Gold.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews