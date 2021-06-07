Woda Cooper Opens $14M Mixed-Income Housing Project in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Osborn Commons features 65 units as well as a retail store known as The Market on Osborn.

SAULT STE. MARIE, MICH. — Woda Cooper Cos. Inc. has opened Osborn Commons, a $14 million mixed-income housing project located at 215 Governor Osborn Blvd. in downtown Sault Ste. Marie, a city in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Of the project’s 65 units, 63 are available for residents who earn 30 to 80 percent of the area median income. Two units are available at market rate and seven units are designated for those with disabilities.

Amenities include a fitness center, management office and two community rooms. The development also includes a 2,000-square-foot retail store known as The Market on Osborn. Local entrepreneurs Steve and Kathy Twardy operate the store, which sells beverages, snacks, dairy products, fresh produce, packaged dry goods and a variety of breakfast and lunch options.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority provided affordable housing tax credits for the project. Affordable housing investor CREA LLC provided equity financing; Lender Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust provided the first mortgage, and Merchants Capital provided a construction loan. The City of Sault Ste. Marie provided a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT). Hooker DeJong Inc. was the project architect and Sol Consulting + Design provided sustainability consulting. The U.S. Green Building Council certified the property as LEED Gold.