Woda Cooper Opens 40-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — Woda Cooper Cos. Inc. has opened Alley Landing, a 40-unit affordable housing community constructed on the site of the former Plaza Lanes bowling alley in Des Moines. The city provided a HOME loan and an American Rescue Plan Act loan. The city also granted project-based vouchers for eight Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) units through the Metropolitan Housing Authority. Veterans are prioritized for the PSH units.

Alley Landing features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are targeted to residents earning up to 60 percent of the area median income. Rents range from $790 to $1,140 per month, depending on income limits and size of unit. The four-story building features amenities such as a multipurpose room, dog park and playground. Families Forward will provide onsite service coordination for the PSH units and direct support in areas such as vocational training, budgeting and financial literacy.

The Iowa Finance Authority allocated housing tax credits and provided a second HOME loan. Bank of America is providing a construction loan and an equity investment in exchange for the tax credits. Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust provided the first permanent mortgage. Polk County Housing Trust Fund provided an additional loan.

Hooker DeJong Inc. was the architect, and Woda Construction Inc. served as general contractor. Woda Cooper’s management affiliate, Woda Management & Real Estate, will handle leasing and property management.