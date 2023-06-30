Friday, June 30, 2023
The affordable housing community is reserved for residents who earn 30 to 80 percent of the area median income.
Woda Cooper Opens 49-Unit Woodward Way Apartments in Meridian Township, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Woda Cooper Cos. Inc. has opened Woodward Way Apartments in Meridian Township, just east of Lansing. The 49-unit affordable housing community is comprised of two buildings and features amenities such as a multipurpose room, laundry facility, playground and picnic area.

Units are reserved for those who earn 30 to 80 percent of the area median income. There are five units for residents with physical disabilities and one unit for sight and hearing disabilities. Eight units have rental assistance through project-based vouchers awarded by the Lansing Housing Commission. Monthly rents range from $391 to $1,175, depending on income restriction and size of unit.

Financing for the $13.9 million development came from Low-Income Housing Tax Credits allocated by Michigan State Housing Development Authority through its Qualified Allocation Plan, which aims to identify where affordable housing is most needed in the state. Syndicator Marble Cliff Capital provided equity financing by purchasing the tax credits. Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust provided a permanent mortgage, and First National Bank of America provided a construction loan.

Hooker DeJong Inc. was the architect, and Woda Construction Inc. served as general contractor. Woda Management & Real Estate is providing onsite management and maintenance as well as assisting residents who are moving into the property.

