Woda Cooper Opens 50-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Downtown Portsmouth, Virginia

Holley Pointe features 50 two- and three-bedroom apartments reserved for residents earning up to 30 to 80 percent of area median income.

PORTSMOUTH, VA. — Woda Cooper Cos. Inc. has opened Holley Pointe, an affordable housing community located at 622 Effingham St. in downtown Portsmouth. The property features 50 two- and three-bedroom apartments reserved for residents earning up to 30 to 80 percent of area median income. Rents are $350 to $1,135 per month depending on the unit size and income restriction.

Designed by Hooker DeJoung Architecture, community spaces at Holley Pointe include a community room with a kitchen, library, laundry, fitness room, elevator, park areas with benches, bike racks and off-street parking, as well as an onsite leasing and management office and 6,500 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.

Virginia Housing awarded Low Income Housing Tax Credits to Woda Cooper to support financing, including equity invested by Wells Fargo. Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust also provided construction financing. The project team includes civil engineer Hoggard-Eure Associates and structural engineer Speight Marshall Francis. Holley Pointe is named after the late Dr. James Holley III, a former mayor of Portsmouth.