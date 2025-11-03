Woda Cooper, Parallel Housing Break Ground on 52-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Iowa

DAVENPORT, IOWA — Woda Cooper Cos. Inc. and co-developer Parallel Housing Inc. have broken ground on Timber Ridge, a 52-unit affordable housing community for seniors age 62 and older in Davenport. Units are targeted for renters who earn up to 60 percent of the area median income. The three-story building will offer 32 one-bedroom units and 20 two-bedroom apartments. Projected rents are $565 to $975 per month, depending on unit size and income restriction. Amenities will include a multipurpose room, dog park and outdoor seating. Timber Ridge will be ENERGY STAR certified.

The City of Davenport approved a HOME loan as part of the project’s financing. Primary financing was supported by the allocation of 9 percent housing tax credits by the Iowa Finance Authority. KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment provided the construction loan and tax credit equity investment. Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust is providing a permanent mortgage.

Timber Ridge marks Woda Cooper’s eighth affordable housing community in Iowa and its first in Davenport. Hooker DeJong Inc. is the architect, Woda Construction Inc. is the general contractor and IMEG Corp. is the civil engineer. Woda Management & Real Estate LLC will handle leasing and property management.