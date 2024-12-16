Monday, December 16, 2024
Woda Cooper, Partners Break Ground on 76-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Louisville

by John Nelson

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Co-developers Woda Cooper Cos., Wellspring Inc. and Smith Solutions have started construction on Bridlewood Crossing, a new, 76-unit affordable housing community in Louisville for residents age 55 and older. Apartments at the property will be reserved for residents at a mix of incomes up to 70 percent of area median income (AMI).

The apartment complex, located at 7945 3rd Street Road, will offer a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, where 23 units will be prioritized for seniors who are disabled, homeless or at risk of homelessness. Several more units will offer features for residents with mobility, sight or hearing disabilities.

Capital partners involved with this development include the Louisville Metro Government, Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund, Kentucky Housing Corp. (KHC), Ohio Capital Corp. for Housing, Stock Yards Bank & Trust and Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust. 

The project team consists of Blomquist Design Group (civil engineer), Grimm Architecture and Woda Construction (general contractor). Woda Management & Real Estate will lease and manage Bridlewood Crossing.

