Woda Cooper to Develop 46-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downtown Minneapolis

Shelby Commons is slated for completion in 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS — Woda Cooper Cos. Inc. and Project for Pride (PPL) in Living will co-develop Shelby Commons, a 46-unit affordable housing project in the North Loop neighborhood of downtown Minneapolis. The Minnesota Housing Finance Agency awarded $967,549 in housing tax credits for the project, which will be the first for Woda Cooper in the state of Minnesota. The four-story building will include underground parking, laundry facilities, a community room, lobby, playground and community gardens.

Units will be available to residents who earn 30 to 80 percent of the area median income. The Minnesota Public Housing Authority has committed 12 project-based vouchers for rental assistance. Woda Cooper will occupy a management office at the property and PPL will maintain an onsite office to provide supportive services, including assistance to residents in the seven units set aside for those with homelessness and the five units set aside for persons with disabilities.

Rochester, Minn.-based CRW Architecture & Design Group and Minneapolis-based BKV Group are the project architects. Kelly Construction & Design is the general contractor. Completion is slated for the second or third quarter of 2022.