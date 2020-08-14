REBusinessOnline

Woda Cooper to Develop Affordable Housing Complex in Portsmouth, Virginia

Holley Pointe will offer two- and three-bedroom floor plans as well as 6,500 square feet of commercial space on the ground level.

PORTSMOUTH, VA. — Woda Cooper Cos. will develop Holley Pointe, a 50-unit affordable housing complex in Portsmouth. The Columbus, Ohio-based developer expects the project to cost $10.9 million and to be complete in summer 2022. The Virginia Housing Authority provided Low-Income Housing Tax Credits to support the development, which will offer two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The community will be open to families, singles and seniors earning 80 percent or less of the area median income (AMI). Rents are projected to range from $710 and $1,135 per month. In addition, there will be 6,500 square feet of commercial space on the ground level.

Hooker DeJong Architecture designed the building, Hoggard-Eure Associates is the civil engineer and Woda Construction Inc. is the general contractor. Woda Cooper’s management division will oversee day-to-day operations.

