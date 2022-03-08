Wolf Capital Acquires 120,000 SF Medical Tower in Houston’s Heights Neighborhood

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

Wolf Capital Partners will renovate the 120,000-square-foot medical office building at 427 W. 20th St. in Houston's Heights neighborhood and rebrand the property as HeightsMED.

HOUSTON — Wolf Capital Partners has acquired Heights Medical Tower, a 120,000-square-foot medical office building in Houston’s Heights neighborhood. The location at 427 W. 20th St. puts the property across the street from The Heights Hospital. The new ownership will renovate the property to feature a new lobby, elevator cabs, spec suites, MEP systems and restrooms, while also rebranding the building as HeightsMED. Heins Properties’ Anthony Heins represented Wolf Capital Partners in the deal. Matthew Putterman of JLL arranged acquisition financing through Origin Bank. The seller was not disclosed. Transwestern has been tapped to lease the property. Completion of the capital improvement program is slated for mid-2023.