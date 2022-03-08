REBusinessOnline

Wolf Capital Acquires 120,000 SF Medical Tower in Houston’s Heights Neighborhood

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

HeightsMED-Houston

Wolf Capital Partners will renovate the 120,000-square-foot medical office building at 427 W. 20th St. in Houston's Heights neighborhood and rebrand the property as HeightsMED.

HOUSTON — Wolf Capital Partners has acquired Heights Medical Tower, a 120,000-square-foot medical office building in Houston’s Heights neighborhood. The location at 427 W. 20th St. puts the property across the street from The Heights Hospital. The new ownership will renovate the property to feature a new lobby, elevator cabs, spec suites, MEP systems and restrooms, while also rebranding the building as HeightsMED. Heins Properties’ Anthony Heins represented Wolf Capital Partners in the deal. Matthew Putterman of JLL arranged acquisition financing through Origin Bank. The seller was not disclosed. Transwestern has been tapped to lease the property. Completion of the capital improvement program is slated for mid-2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  