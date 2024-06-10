Wolf Capital Nears Completion of Renovation of 120,000 SF Medical Office Building in Houston

HOUSTON — Wolf Capital Partners is nearing completion of the renovation of a 120,000-square-foot medical office building in Houston. The project team has completed the refresh of the lobby and multiple common areas and is now underway on an overhaul of the façade and upgrades to vehicle access areas, outdoor patio spaces and additional interior floor renovations. Completion of the latest phase is slated for the fourth quarter. In addition, Wolf Capital has completed 38,253 square feet of new leasing activity at the building over the past year.