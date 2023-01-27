Wolf Capital Partners Begins Renovation of 120,000 SF Medical Office Building in Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm Wolf Capital Partners has begun the renovation of Heights Medical Tower, a 120,000-square-foot medical office building located across the street from The Heights Hospital in Houston. Capital improvements include demolition of vacant structures, construction of a new spec suite and upgrades to the building’s HVAC systems. In addition, Wolf Capital, which has tapped Transwestern to lease the building, will reimagine the lobby and enhance the streetscape. Lastly, the firm will revamp various common areas, as well as restrooms and elevator cabs. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter.