Wolf Commercial Negotiates 3,400 SF Office Lease in Burlington, New Jersey

BURLINGTON, N.J. — Wolf Commercial Real Estate (WCRE) has negotiated a 3,400-square-foot office lease for Innovative Life of New Jersey LLC in Burlington, a northeastern suburb of Philadelphia. The space is situated within Burlington Professional Campus, which is located at 1900 Mount Holly Road. The tenant is a regional division of Innovative Life Solutions Inc., a disability services organization based in the Washington, D.C., metro area. Ryan Barikian of WCRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Barikian also represented the landlord and developer of the property, Zaman International Development LLC.

