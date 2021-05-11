Wolff Co. Acquires 158-Unit Northpointe Multifamily Community in Portland

Located in Portland, Ore., Northpointe features 158 apartments and 3,748 square feet of commercial space.

PORTLAND, ORE. — An affiliate of The Wolff Co. has purchased Northpointe, an apartment property located at 1314 N. Skidmore St. in Portland. A partnership between Fore Property Co. and Principal Real Estate Investors sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Completed in 2019, Northpointe features 106,568 square feet of residential space and 3,748 square feet of commercial space. The 158-unit property offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with quartz countertops, in-home washers/dryers, stainless steel appliances, solar shades, luxury vinyl plank flooring, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets in select units.

Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, conference room, rooftop deck with mountain views and an outdoor entertainment area with firepits and a social lounge.

Ira Virden, Carrie Kahn and Frank Solorzano of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.