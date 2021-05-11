REBusinessOnline

Wolff Co. Acquires 158-Unit Northpointe Multifamily Community in Portland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

Northpointe-Portland-OR

Located in Portland, Ore., Northpointe features 158 apartments and 3,748 square feet of commercial space.

PORTLAND, ORE. — An affiliate of The Wolff Co. has purchased Northpointe, an apartment property located at 1314 N. Skidmore St. in Portland. A partnership between Fore Property Co. and Principal Real Estate Investors sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Completed in 2019, Northpointe features 106,568 square feet of residential space and 3,748 square feet of commercial space. The 158-unit property offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with quartz countertops, in-home washers/dryers, stainless steel appliances, solar shades, luxury vinyl plank flooring, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets in select units.

Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, conference room, rooftop deck with mountain views and an outdoor entertainment area with firepits and a social lounge.

Ira Virden, Carrie Kahn and Frank Solorzano of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews