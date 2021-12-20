REBusinessOnline

Wolff Co. Sells 207 East Apartment Community in South Puget Sound

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

207-East-Edgewood-WA

Located in Edgewood, Wash., 207 East features 288 apartments, a pool, spa, sundeck, community kitchen and 24-hour fitness center.

EDGEWOOD, WASH. — The Wolff Co. has completed the disposition of 207 East, a multifamily property located at 207 Meridian Ave. in Edgewood, to Security Properties for an undisclosed price. Jon Hallgrimson, Eli Hanacek, Mark Washington and Kyle Yamamoto of CBRE Pacific Northwest Multifamily represented the seller in the deal.

Built in 2020, 207 East features 288 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with an average unit size of 892 square feet. The 14-building property spans 16 acres and features a resort-style pool, spa and sundeck, multiple clubhouse lounges, a community kitchen with espresso bar, a 24-hour fitness center, a yoga studio and co-working pods.

