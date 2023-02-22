Wolfies Swim School to Open 16,800 SF Venue in Houston

HOUSTON — Wolfies Swim School will open a 16,800-square-foot venue in Houston’s Spring Branch neighborhood this summer. The space at 9336 Westview Drive will house two pools that will be designed to support swimmers of varying ages and experience levels. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1970, renovated in 2005 and was most recently occupied by 24 Hour Fitness. Harry Holmes and Charlie Neuhaus of Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The landlord was self-represented.