Wolfson Sells Build-to-Rent Residential Community in Tampa Bay Area for $59M

BRADENTON, FLA. — Wolfson BTR, an affiliate of Wolfson Development Co., has sold a build-to-rent (BTR) residential community in the Tampa Bay city of Bradenton for $59 million. The buyer was not disclosed, but Manatee County Property Appraiser files identify the buyer as an affiliate of New York-based JP Morgan Asset Management.

The Tampa Bay-area community, known as Cantabria Bradenton, spans 184 three- and four-bedroom homes on 36 acres. The property comprises 172 attached townhomes and 12 detached single-family homes, each with attached garages and private, fenced yards. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, walking trails and picnic areas.

Wolfson Development has a pipeline of nearly 2,000 units, including Cantabria Bradenton, with a total exit valuation of nearly $1 billion. The sale was done in partnership with Transcendent Investment Management and Dan Armistead.