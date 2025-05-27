Wolverine Worldwide Unveils Renovated Office Headquarters in West Michigan

ROCKFORD, MICH. — Footwear company Wolverine Worldwide Inc. has unveiled a major renovation of its global headquarters in Rockford within western Michigan. The centerpiece of the project is a renovation of 40,000 square feet of space to house the company’s two biggest brands, Merrell and Saucony, the latter of which Wolverine recently relocated to Rockford from Boston.

Originally constructed in 1963, the space served as a footwear factory for several decades before being transitioned into office space in the 1990s. Now known as The Factory, the space features exposed structures and concrete floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, 224 individual workstations, dedicated product and marketing rooms for each brand, 31 collaboration and meeting rooms, a café and technology for product design, marketing and collaboration. The project is supported by a $1 million Michigan Business Development Program grant in collaboration with the Michigan Economic Development Center and The Right Place Inc.

In all, Wolverine’s headquarters totals 300,000 square feet. Amenities include subsidized daycare and an early education center for children, fitness center, four miles of on-campus hiking and nature trails, an onsite, subsidized cafeteria and dog daycare.