LIVINGSTON, N.J. — Delivery-first food hall concept Wonder has opened a new, 4,544-square-foot venue in the Northern New Jersey community of Livingston, marking its eighth location in the state. Wonder Livingston features more than 30 restaurants, including Alanza, Bellies, Bobby Flay Steak, Chai Pani, Di Fara Pizza, Fred’s Meat & Bread, Tejas Barbecue and Wing Trip. Patrons can order through a proprietary app, with pick-up and limited dine-in options also available.