Wednesday, September 16, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
5104-Express-Ave-Shafter-CA.jpg
Located in Shafter, Calif., 5104 Express Avenue features 1.1 million square feet of Class A industrial space with a clear height of 40 feet, 216 dock-high doors, two grade-level doors, 455 automobile parking spaces and 939 trailer stalls.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Wonderful Co. Sells 1.1 MSF Industrial Property in Shafter, California

by Amy Works

SHAFTER, CALIF. — The Wonderful Co., through its Wonderful Real Estate business, has completed the disposition of 5104 Express Avenue in Shafter to a global technology and e-commerce company for an undisclosed price. Phil Lombardo, Andrew Starnes and Cruise Adams of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while Colin MacMillan of KBC Advisors represented the buyer in the transaction.

Situated within Wonderful Logistics Center, the facility features 1.1 million square feet of Class A industrial space and marks the buyer’s third location at the 2,000-acre, master-planned logistics and distribution campus. Developed on a speculative basis, the asset feature a clear height of 40 feet, 216 dock-high doors, two grade-level doors, 455 automobile parking spaces and 939 trailer stalls.

You may also like

JE Richards Signs 935,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Nuveen Sells 207,877 SF Shopping Center in Palm...

Thorofare Capital Provides $35M Loan for Refinancing of...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 50,000 SF...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 28,212 SF Industrial Lease...

Basis Industrial Receives $24M Construction Loan for Self-Storage...

Strauss Investments Buys 157,000 SF Commons at Valencia...

Oxford Properties, Sagard Real Estate Divest of 113,110...

Northmarq Brokers $8.2M Sale of Multi-Tenant Retail Center...