Wonderful Co. Sells 1.1 MSF Industrial Property in Shafter, California

SHAFTER, CALIF. — The Wonderful Co., through its Wonderful Real Estate business, has completed the disposition of 5104 Express Avenue in Shafter to a global technology and e-commerce company for an undisclosed price. Phil Lombardo, Andrew Starnes and Cruise Adams of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while Colin MacMillan of KBC Advisors represented the buyer in the transaction.

Situated within Wonderful Logistics Center, the facility features 1.1 million square feet of Class A industrial space and marks the buyer’s third location at the 2,000-acre, master-planned logistics and distribution campus. Developed on a speculative basis, the asset feature a clear height of 40 feet, 216 dock-high doors, two grade-level doors, 455 automobile parking spaces and 939 trailer stalls.