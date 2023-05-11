Wonderful Real Estate Breaks Ground on 1.1 MSF Spec Industrial Development in Shafter, California

SHAFTER, CALIF. — Wonderful Real Estate has broken ground on a 1.1 million-square-foot speculative development at the Wonderful Industrial Park (WIP) in Shafter.

The facility will be located at 5401 Express Ave. It will be the fifth speculative development delivered by WRE over the past five years.

WRE has developed and leased more than 1.3 million square feet at Wonderful Industrial Park in 2022. This includes a 1 million-square-foot spec project that was leased by a Fortune 500 food manufacturer and a 309,000-square-foot building leased by existing tenant GAF, the nation’s largest manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing products.

WRE is also in the final stages of design on a 415,000-square-foot speculative building in the park that is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2024.