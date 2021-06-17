Wood Investments Acquires 67,000 SF Vacant Retail Building in Billings, Montana

HomeGoods, Sierra Trading Post and Petco will be anchor tenants at the former Big Bear Sports Center retail property at 2618 Kings Ave. in Billings, Mont.

BILLINGS, MONT. — Wood Investments Cos. has purchased a vacant retail building situated on 5.19 acres at 2618 King Ave. West in Billings. Billings-based Wilson-Taylor Partnership sold the asset for $4.6 million.

Formerly occupied by Big Bear Sports Center, the building features 67,000 square feet of retail space. By the close of escrow, Wood Investments had secured leases with HomeGoods, Sierra Trading Post and Petco to occupy the multi-tenant building. Wood Investments will redevelop the building to comply with tenant specifications, as well as implement capital improvements and upgrades to the overall asset.

HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post will occupy a total of 42,000 square feet and Petco will occupy 15,000 square feet. All three tenants are slated to open in 2022. Additionally, approximately 10,000 square feet of space is still available.

Chad Moore of Mountain West Commercial Brokerage in Salt Lake City represented the buyer, while Richard Martin of Mountain West Commercial Brokerage in Billings represented the seller in the transaction.