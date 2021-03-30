Wood Investments Acquires CentrePoint Marketplace in Meridian, Idaho for $35M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Idaho, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Dick’s Sporting Goods is a tenant at the 197,228-square-foot CentrePoint Marketplace shopping center in Meridian, Idaho.

MERIDIAN, IDAHO — Wood Investments Cos. has purchased CentrePoint Marketplace, a community shopping center located on 19.3 acres at 3319 N. Eagle Road in Meridian.

Built in 2007, the 197,288-square-foot property was fully occupied at the time of sale. Tenants include Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walgreens, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Panera Bread, Wingers Restaurant & Alehouse, Downeast Home, Hobby Lobby, Moxie Java and 360 Wireless.

Chad Moore of Salt Lake City-based Mountain West Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer. The seller was Centrepoint Marketplace LLC, a Utah limited liability company.