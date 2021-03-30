REBusinessOnline

Wood Investments Acquires CentrePoint Marketplace in Meridian, Idaho for $35M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Idaho, Restaurant, Retail, Western

CentrePoint-Marketplace-Meridian-ID

Dick’s Sporting Goods is a tenant at the 197,228-square-foot CentrePoint Marketplace shopping center in Meridian, Idaho.

MERIDIAN, IDAHO — Wood Investments Cos. has purchased CentrePoint Marketplace, a community shopping center located on 19.3 acres at 3319 N. Eagle Road in Meridian.

Built in 2007, the 197,288-square-foot property was fully occupied at the time of sale. Tenants include Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walgreens, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Panera Bread, Wingers Restaurant & Alehouse, Downeast Home, Hobby Lobby, Moxie Java and 360 Wireless.

Chad Moore of Salt Lake City-based Mountain West Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer. The seller was Centrepoint Marketplace LLC, a Utah limited liability company.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  