Wood Investments Acquires Land Parcel to Develop 206,072 SF Shopping Center in Ontario, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Retail, Western

Ranch-Model-Colony-Ontario-CA

The Ranch at Model Colony in Ontario, Calif., will feature 206,072 square feet of retail space.

ONTARIO, CALIF. — Wood Investments Cos. has purchased a 19.6-acre development site within the master-planned community of Ontario Ranch in Ontario. San Diego-based GDC RCCD 2 LP sold the asset for $18.5 million.

Wood Investments plans to develop The Ranch at Model Colony Shopping Center, a 206,072-square-foot retail property, at the site. The asset will be located at the intersection of Ontario Ranch Road and Hamner Avenue. Already signed tenants include include a national grocery tenants, Burlington Coat Factory, Five Below, Hobby Lobby and Planet Fitness.

Brian McDonald and Walter Pagel of CBRE represented Wood Investments in the purchase and lease transactions. CBRE also represented the seller in the deal.

