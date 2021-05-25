Wood Investments Buys Kings Canyon Pavilion Shopping Center in Fresno, California for $11.8M

99 Cents Only is the anchor tenant at Kings Canyon Pavilion, a 152,354-square-foot shopping center in Fresno, Calif.

FRESNO, CALIF. — Wood Investments Cos. has purchased Kings Canyon Pavilion, a 152,354-square-foot shopping center at 4965 E. Kings Canyon Road in Fresno. Los Angeles-based Decrom Properties sold the asset for $11.8 million.

99 Cents Only anchors the retail center, which was 91 percent occupied at the time of sale. Other tenants at the property include O’Reilly Auto Parts, Cricket Wireless Authorized Retailer, Corina’s Taqueria, an indoor family entertainment complex, No Surrender Unlimited and Fallas Paredes.

By the close of escrow, Wood Investments has secured signed leases with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Dutch Bros. Coffee to occupy two single-tenant pad buildings. The new tenants are expected to open in mid-2022.

Nick Frechou of Retail California represented the buyer in the transaction.