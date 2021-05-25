REBusinessOnline

Wood Investments Buys Kings Canyon Pavilion Shopping Center in Fresno, California for $11.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Kings-Canyon-Pavilion-Fresno-CA

99 Cents Only is the anchor tenant at Kings Canyon Pavilion, a 152,354-square-foot shopping center in Fresno, Calif.

FRESNO, CALIF. — Wood Investments Cos. has purchased Kings Canyon Pavilion, a 152,354-square-foot shopping center at 4965 E. Kings Canyon Road in Fresno. Los Angeles-based Decrom Properties sold the asset for $11.8 million.

99 Cents Only anchors the retail center, which was 91 percent occupied at the time of sale. Other tenants at the property include O’Reilly Auto Parts, Cricket Wireless Authorized Retailer, Corina’s Taqueria, an indoor family entertainment complex, No Surrender Unlimited and Fallas Paredes.

By the close of escrow, Wood Investments has secured signed leases with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Dutch Bros. Coffee to occupy two single-tenant pad buildings. The new tenants are expected to open in mid-2022.

Nick Frechou of Retail California represented the buyer in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
26
Webinar: Health at the Core — Real Estate Redefines its Value Proposition. And We ALL Benefit
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews