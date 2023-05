TWIN FALLS, IDAHO — Wood Investments Cos. has announced the addition of three new tenants to Canyon Park West, a 160,140-square-foot retail center in Twin Falls.

Natural Grocers plans to open a 20,000-square-foot store at the property this fall. Additionally, Ashley HomeStore and Carter’s have signed leases totaling 18,000 and 4,084 square feet, respectively, and are now open at the center.