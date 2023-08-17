Thursday, August 17, 2023
Gateway Marketplace totals 135,732 square feet in Meridian, Idaho.
Wood Investments Cos. Receives $39.1M Refinancing for Two Shopping Centers in Meridian, Idaho

by Amy Works

MERIDIAN, IDAHO — Wood Investments Cos. has secured refinancing totaling $39.1 million for two shopping centers located in Meridian, roughly 11 miles outside Boise.

The first shopping center, Gateway Marketplace, is leased to tenants including a 42,212-square-foot PGA Tour Superstore, Trader Joe’s, Mecca Gym, Land Ocean, Chili’s, Le Peep, Mathnasium and Orange Theory Fitness. Wood acquired the property in 2021. Tim Winton of Keystone Mortgage Corp. arranged a $16.5 million permanent loan through Voya Investment Management for the 135,732-square-foot property. 

The second shopping center, CentrePoint Marketplace, totals 197,288 square feet and is located across from Gateway Marketplace. Tenants at the property include Kohl’s, Hobby Lobby, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walgreens, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Panera Bread and Wingers Restaurant & Alehouse. Greg Richardson of Walker & Dunlop arranged the $22.6 million refinancing through RGA ReCap LLC. 

