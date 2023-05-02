Wood Investments Sells 4,000 SF Retail Building in Beaumont, California for $3.2M

BEAUMONT, CALIF. — Wood Investments Cos. has sold a 4,000-square-foot, single-tenant retail pad building in the Inland Empire city of Beaumont.

The company recently developed the property, which Sherwin Williams occupies on a net-lease basis.

Lee Csenar and Ed Hanley of Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors represented the seller in the $3.2 million transaction. Howard Rosenthal and Guy Excell of Rosenthal & Excell Commercial Real Estate represented the Hemet-based buyer.

The retail pad is located adjacent to San Gorgonio Village, a 78,000-square-foot shopping center that Wood Investments developed and owns.