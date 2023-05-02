Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
San Gorgonio Village is a 78,000-square-foot shopping center in Beaumont, California.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Wood Investments Sells 4,000 SF Retail Building in Beaumont, California for $3.2M

by Jeff Shaw

BEAUMONT, CALIF. — Wood Investments Cos. has sold a 4,000-square-foot, single-tenant retail pad building in the Inland Empire city of Beaumont. 

The company recently developed the property, which Sherwin Williams occupies on a net-lease basis. 

Lee Csenar and Ed Hanley of Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors represented the seller in the $3.2 million transaction. Howard Rosenthal and Guy Excell of Rosenthal & Excell Commercial Real Estate represented the Hemet-based buyer. 

The retail pad is located adjacent to San Gorgonio Village, a 78,000-square-foot shopping center that Wood Investments developed and owns.

You may also like

BKM, TerraCore Capital Buy Decatur Business Center in...

Affirmed Housing Breaks Ground on 96-Unit Estrella Affordable...

CBRE Arranges $23.3M Refinancing for Queen Anne Manor...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 480-Unit Oxford...

Stretch Lab Signs 1,207 SF Retail Lease in...

DrinkPAK Leases Two Buildings of Center at Needham...

Axiom Capital Arranges $3M Loan for Refinancing of...

Lee & Associates’ First Quarter 2023 Sector-by-Sector Analysis...

Basis Industrial Acquires Three-Property Tampa Portfolio for $35M