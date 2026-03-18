Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 204-Unit Multifamily Project in Tomball, Texas

TOMBALL, TEXAS — Atlanta-based developer Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Timberline, a 204-unit multifamily project in Tomball, a northern suburb of Houston. Alta Timberline will consist of seven three-story buildings that will house one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers. Ground-floor residences will feature private yards, and upper-level apartments will have balconies. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, two pickleball courts, a dog park, business lounge, coffee bar and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Completion is slated for summer 2027.