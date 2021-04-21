REBusinessOnline

Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 218-Unit Apartment Project Near Boston

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Alta-at-River's-Edge-Wayland-Massachusetts

Alta at River's Edge in Wayland, Massachusetts, is expected to be complete in summer 2022.

WAYLAND, MASS. — Multifamily developer Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta at River’s Edge, a 218-unit apartment project in the western Boston suburb of Wayland. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, smart thermostats and private balconies. Amenities will include a clubroom, game lounge, fitness center, indoor golf simulator, a pool, fire pits and outdoor grilling stations. The opening is scheduled for summer 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews