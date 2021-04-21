Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 218-Unit Apartment Project Near Boston

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Alta at River's Edge in Wayland, Massachusetts, is expected to be complete in summer 2022.

WAYLAND, MASS. — Multifamily developer Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta at River’s Edge, a 218-unit apartment project in the western Boston suburb of Wayland. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, smart thermostats and private balconies. Amenities will include a clubroom, game lounge, fitness center, indoor golf simulator, a pool, fire pits and outdoor grilling stations. The opening is scheduled for summer 2022.