Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 251-Unit Alta Flatirons Apartment Project Near Denver

SUPERIOR, COLO. — Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Flatirons in Superior, 22 miles northwest of Denver. The 251-unit building will include a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities feature a lobby area with a coffee bar, clubroom with kitchen and wine storage, library with coworking space, billiards room, conference and game rooms, fitness center, pool and a courtyard with a grilling area and dog park. Wood Partners will complete the project by approximately April 2027.

Alta Flatirons is being developed on the last multifamily parcel in the Downtown Superior Masterplan, a 156-acre mixed-use project that is home to residential, office, retail, dining and hotel spaces. The masterplan was approved by the City of Superior in 2013.