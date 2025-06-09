Monday, June 9, 2025
Alta-Flatirons-Apts-Superior-CO.
Atlanta-based Wood Partners is developing Alta Flatirons outside Denver. The design was inspired by Japandi style, which refers to a combination of Japanese and Scandinavian design. (Image credit: Kephart)
Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 251-Unit Alta Flatirons Apartment Project Near Denver

by Amy Works

SUPERIOR, COLO. — Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Flatirons in Superior, 22 miles northwest of Denver. The 251-unit building will include a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities feature a lobby area with a coffee bar, clubroom with kitchen and wine storage, library with coworking space, billiards room, conference and game rooms, fitness center, pool and a courtyard with a grilling area and dog park. Wood Partners will complete the project by approximately April 2027.

Alta Flatirons is being developed on the last multifamily parcel in the Downtown Superior Masterplan, a 156-acre mixed-use project that is home to residential, office, retail, dining and hotel spaces. The masterplan was approved by the City of Superior in 2013.

