Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 276-Unit Alta French Hill Apartments in Marlborough, Massachusetts

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — Atlanta-based developer Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta French Hill, a 276-unit apartment complex that will be located in the western Boston suburb of Marlborough. Units will come in one, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, dog park, resident lounge and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Alta French Hill will also house 10,000 square feet of retail space. Preleasing will begin in 2024, with the first move-ins scheduled to begin in February 2025.