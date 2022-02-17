Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 300-Unit Alta Berry Creek Apartments in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Multifamily developer Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Berry Creek, a 300-unit apartment community within the 314-acre Berry Creek Highlands master-planned community in Georgetown, located north of Austin. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom units and will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and full-size washers and dryers. Communal amenities will include a pool, outdoor kitchen, pet park, fitness center, business center and a resident lounge. Preleasing will begin in the fourth quarter, with the opening scheduled for January 2023. Upon completion, Berry Creek Highlands will consist of 1,500 single-family homes, retail and restaurant space, an elementary school and a 20-acre park.