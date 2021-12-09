Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 300-Unit Alta Blue Goose Apartments in East Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Multifamily developer Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Blue Goose, a 300-unit apartment community in East Austin. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and individual washers and dryers. Select units will also feature smart technology packages. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor grilling and picnic areas, a fitness center, business and conference centers and a dog park. Preleasing is expected to begin in late 2022, with the opening to follow shortly thereafter.