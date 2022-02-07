Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 306-Unit Apartment Project in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Vale, a 306-unit apartment project in Raleigh. The community is scheduled to open in March 2023.

Once complete, Alta Vale will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Unit features will include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, in-home washer and dryer sets and vinyl plank flooring throughout the kitchen, living room and baths. Community amenities will include a pool, outdoor kitchen and lounge, clubhouse, fitness center, resident café, game room, coworking and conference spaces, pet spa, onsite dog park and access to the Crabtree Creek Greenway Trail.

Located just outside the 440 Beltline, the project will be situated near downtown Raleigh, North Carolina State University and Research Triangle Park. The property will be located near the North Carolina Museum of Art, PNC Arena, Raleigh-Durham International Airport and the 5,600-acre Umstead State Park.